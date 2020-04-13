Disney Junior Shares We’re All In This Together Video Featuring Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Disney Junior Pals

Disney Junior is helping the younger set get through this challenging and unexpected time with their new We’re All in This Together video.
What’s happening:
- Disney Junior has shared a new video for young children with the encouraging message that We’re All in This Together.
- The short clip starts with Mickey Mouse and Pluto letting kids know, they too have to stay home and can’t be out playing with friends.
- Even though Mickey is at home, he says he can call his other pals or pretend they are playing together!
- On top of that, Mickey notes that kids may have upset feelings, but talking to an adult can be really helpful.
- The video also features plenty of other Disney Junior characters from:
- Doc McStuffins
- Elena of Avalor
- Mira, Royal Detective
- Puppy Dog Pals
- T.O.T.S.
- Vampirina
Homebound with the little ones:
- Families looking for some entertainment for their younger children will love Disney’s “Storytime With…” segment on YouTube.
- Disney also launched a digital series, At Home With Olaf featuring everyone’s favorite snowman!
- Those looking for something a bit more artistic will love Disney 3D Papercraft Princesses, and Disney’s #DrawWithDisneyAnimation art series.