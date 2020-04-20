“The Princess Bride” Coming to Disney+ May 1

The official Disney+ twitter account shared a video today featuring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes, the stars of the beloved classic movie The Princess Bride. The video explained that the movie will be coming to the streaming service on May 1.

The Princess Bride is a beloved fantasy fairy tale adventure based on the novel by William Goldman.

is a beloved fantasy fairy tale adventure based on the novel by William Goldman. The 1987 film features a grandfather reading the story to his grandson. The audience is pulled into the adventure where the story’s characters are brought to life.

In addition to Wright and Elwes, the film stars: Peter Falk Fred Savage André the Giant Mandy Patinkin Billy Crystal

The Princess Bride was directed by Rob Reiner and distributed by 20th Century Fox, which is now of course 20th Century Studios under Disney ownership.

