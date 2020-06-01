J.K. Simmons Discusses His Potential Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

by | Jun 1, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

J.K. Simmons recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly and discussed his career, including his potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

  • Simmons play the iconic Spider-Man character J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, before reprising his role in last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
  • In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, he was asked if we could expect to see im in the MCU in the future, to which he responded:
    • “I don’t know if I would use the word ‘expect.’ When we signed on for the first movie, we signed on to do two sequels as well.”
  • Simmons explained that his contract is one-sided, in that he is expected to play the role in the future but the studio does not necessarily have to use the character in future films.
  • "It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve,” Simmons continued. To be one of the holdovers from the previous version."
  • There has not yet been any announcement regarding a third MCU Spider-Man film, but it seems like there’s a good chance we will see more of Simmons in the future.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most highly anticipated video games right now. Thanks to Square Enix, we now know that, on top of allowing Marvel fans to play as Earth’s mightiest heroes, the game developer Crystal Dynamics has also followed accessibility initiatives in order to be more inclusive.
  • Speaking of Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel released a video recently teasing an upcoming “War Table” event that will give fans a closer look at the upcoming game.
  • In conjunction with the season seven premiere of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the cast and producers of the long-running series got together for a virtual chat and revealed an interesting bit of information regarding the current and final season. And if you missed the premiere, you can check out Mack’s recap of the first episode.
 
 
