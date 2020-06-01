J.K. Simmons Discusses His Potential Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

J.K. Simmons recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly and discussed his career, including his potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- Simmons play the iconic Spider-Man character J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, before reprising his role in last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, he was asked if we could expect to see im in the MCU in the future, to which he responded:
- “I don’t know if I would use the word ‘expect.’ When we signed on for the first movie, we signed on to do two sequels as well.”
- Simmons explained that his contract is one-sided, in that he is expected to play the role in the future but the studio does not necessarily have to use the character in future films.
- "It's great to have the opportunity, as these things evolve,” Simmons continued. To be one of the holdovers from the previous version."
- There has not yet been any announcement regarding a third MCU Spider-Man film, but it seems like there’s a good chance we will see more of Simmons in the future.
