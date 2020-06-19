Walt Disney World Suspends Several Tours and Dining Experiences Ahead of Reopening

Walt Disney World’s phased reopening is getting closer and fans are looking forward to getting back to the parks. Unfortunately, not every offering will return right away. The resort has shared a list of tours and dining experiences that will not be available upon reopening.

The following unique tours will not be available when Walt Disney World reopens: Backstage Magic Behind the Seeds Disney Private VIP Tours Disney’s Family Magic Tour Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom Tour Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour Taste of Magic Kingdom The UnDISCOVERed Future World Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour Up Close with Rhinos Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered Wild Africa Trek Wild Africa Trek (Morning) Adventures in Dining



The following dining experiences will not be available when Walt Disney World reopens: Afternoon Tea at the Garden View Tea Room Cake Decorating Experience at Amorette's Patisserie Circle of Flavors: Harambe at Night Dine with an Animal Specialist Dining with an Imagineer – Cítricos Dining with an Imagineer – The Hollywood Brown Derby Disney Early Morning Magic – Fantasyland Epcot Fantasmic! Festival of the Lion King Highway in the Sky Dine Around Jiko Wine Tasting Rivers of Light Savor the Savanna: Evening Safari Experience Sense of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Signature Celebration at Cinderella’s Royal Table Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour Tiffins Talks Victoria & Albert's Chef's Table Dinner Wanyama Safari Wonderland Tea Party at 1900 Park Fare



ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: