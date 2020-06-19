Walt Disney World Suspends Several Tours and Dining Experiences Ahead of Reopening

Walt Disney World’s phased reopening is getting closer and fans are looking forward to getting back to the parks. Unfortunately, not every offering will return right away. The resort has shared a list of tours and dining experiences that will not be available upon reopening.
- The following unique tours will not be available when Walt Disney World reopens:
- Backstage Magic
- Behind the Seeds
- Disney Private VIP Tours
- Disney’s Family Magic Tour
- Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom Tour
- Disney’s The Magic Behind Our Steam Trains Tour
- Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour
- The UnDISCOVERed Future World
- Ultimate Day of Thrills VIP Tour
- Ultimate Disney Classics VIP Tour
- Ultimate Nights of Adventure VIP Tour
- Up Close with Rhinos
- Walt Disney: Marceline to Magic Kingdom Tour
- World Showcase: DestiNations Discovered
- Wild Africa Trek
- Wild Africa Trek (Morning)
- Adventures in Dining
- The following dining experiences will not be available when Walt Disney World reopens:
- Afternoon Tea at the Garden View Tea Room
- Cake Decorating Experience at Amorette's Patisserie
- Circle of Flavors: Harambe at Night
- Dine with an Animal Specialist
- Dining with an Imagineer – Cítricos
- Dining with an Imagineer – The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Disney Early Morning Magic – Fantasyland
- Epcot Forever Dining Package
- Fantasmic! Dining Package
- Festival of the Lion King Signature Dining Package
- Highway in the Sky Dine Around
- Jiko Wine Tasting
- Rivers of Light Dining Package
- Savor the Savanna: Evening Safari Experience
- Sense of Africa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Signature Celebration at Cinderella’s Royal Table
- Taste of Magic Kingdom Park VIP Tour
- Tiffins Talks
- Victoria & Albert's Chef's Table Dinner
- Wanyama Safari
- Wonderland Tea Party at 1900 Park Fare
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Walt Disney World is introducing a new ticket reservation system for park guests. The Disney Park Pass is an online tool that will allow guests with existing tickets and Annual Passholders to schedule and plan their park visits.
- The Walt Disney World Resort has announced that, starting next year, guests staying at resort hotels will no longer be offered free MagicBands.
- Disney World announced some modifications to the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which includes an early start on July 15th.
- Walt Disney World announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will not return in 2020.