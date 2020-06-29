Ryan Reynolds Crashes Virtual “X-Men” Reunion with Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and More

The Merc with a Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, crashed a virtual X-Men reunion this weekend, in a hilarious new video. In true Deadpool fashion, the unwelcome Reynolds comes in an cracks a few jokes before everything falls apart.
- The video features stars of the 2000 Marvel film X-Men, including Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen.
- Reynolds also brings some friends along – James McAvoy and Sophie Turner – who starred in multiple X-Men prequels.
- The superhero stars weren’t so thrilled to be joined by the Deadpool star and quickly dropped from the call, leaving Jackman alone with the wisecracking anti-hero.
- Reynolds pointed out that they were then left with a reunion for a different, less popular film. They were then joined by Liev Schreiber, who starred alongside Reynolds and Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- With anticipation for the release of the new game growing, Marvel and Crystal Dynamics held a live War Table event to give fans some new looks at Marvel’s Avengers. The roughly half hour-long presentation offered a new trailer with new story details, new looks at gameplay, new characters and much more!
- Scentsy has released two new collections of Disney products themed to the Disney Channel animated hit Phineas & Ferb and timeless Marvel Comics characters.
- “Empyre,” the legendary epic that will shatter the Marvel Universe, will hit stands starting July 15 and its seismic events will bring new dangers to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s First Family. This September, learn the extent of this saga’s repercussions in two titanic one-shots, “Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1” and “Empyre: Fallout Fantastic Four #1.”
- Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton shared some additional details on the highly anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Miles Morales via the PlayStation Blog.