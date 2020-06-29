Ryan Reynolds Crashes Virtual “X-Men” Reunion with Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and More

The Merc with a Mouth himself, Ryan Reynolds, crashed a virtual X-Men reunion this weekend, in a hilarious new video. In true Deadpool fashion, the unwelcome Reynolds comes in an cracks a few jokes before everything falls apart.

The video features stars of the 2000 Marvel X-Men , including Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen.

, including Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen. Reynolds also brings some friends along – James McAvoy and Sophie Turner – who starred in multiple X-Men prequels.

prequels. The superhero stars weren’t so thrilled to be joined by the Deadpool star and quickly dropped from the call, leaving Jackman alone with the wisecracking anti-hero.

star and quickly dropped from the call, leaving Jackman alone with the wisecracking anti-hero. Reynolds pointed out that they were then left with a reunion for a different, less popular film. They were then joined by Liev Schreiber, who starred alongside Reynolds and Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

