Hulu’s “The Great” Renewed for a Second Season

Today, Hulu has announced that it has renewed The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, for a second season.

, which comes from Tony McNamara, has been renewed for a 10-episode, second season. The first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, May 15.

is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. With only occasional historical facts, the series stars: Elle Fanning as Catherine Nicholas Hoult Phoebe Fox Adam Godley Gwilym Lee Charity Wakefield Douglas Hodge Sacha Dhawan Sebastian de Souza Bayo Gbadamosi Belinda Bromilow

is created, written and executive-produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara and executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman. The series is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

You can check out Alex's review of the first season The Great, as well as a look at the inspiration

