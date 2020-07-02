Hulu’s “The Great” Renewed for a Second Season

Today, Hulu has announced that it has renewed The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, for a second season.
- The Great, which comes from Tony McNamara, has been renewed for a 10-episode, second season.
- The first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, May 15.
- The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history.
- With only occasional historical facts, the series stars:
- Elle Fanning as Catherine
- Nicholas Hoult
- Phoebe Fox
- Adam Godley
- Gwilym Lee
- Charity Wakefield
- Douglas Hodge
- Sacha Dhawan
- Sebastian de Souza
- Bayo Gbadamosi
- Belinda Bromilow
- The Great is created, written and executive-produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara and executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman.
- The series is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.
- The first season of The Great was one of the top performing original comedies on Hulu in 2020 and continues to grow Hulu’s highly successful slate of female-driven comedies, including Dollface, Shrill and the upcoming Love, Beth starring Amy Schumer.
