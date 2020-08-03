Shanghai Disneyland Celebrates Watermelon Day with New Snacks and Merchandise

Happy Watermelon Day! The refreshing red (and sometimes yellow) fruit is a favorite treat around the world and today, Shanghai Disneyland’s Instagram is celebrating the summer season with a new arrival.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Watermelon Day, Shanghai Disney Resort posted a video on their Instagram of some excited watermelons arriving at Disney.
- Large watermelons have rolled their way beyond the gates and into the park and are now featured on new snacks, drinks, and merchandise.
- Guests visiting the park can enjoy the seasonal speciality items and more as part of the 2020 Summertime Fun offerings at Shanghai Disneyland!
ICYMI:
- Last month, Dole became the Official Fruit Sponsor of the Shanghai Disney Resort. Their fruits will be available as part of healthy snack options throughout the resort, and they will provide fresh fruit to participants in upcoming races and more.
- Disney Park YouTube shared a new Ride & Learn video featuring the resort’s TRON Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster. The attraction opened along with the park in June 2016!
- A Zootopia-themed land is coming soon to the resort. In June, the park announced that vertical construction on the land had begun with the installation of the first steel column.