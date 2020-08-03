Shanghai Disneyland Celebrates Watermelon Day with New Snacks and Merchandise

Happy Watermelon Day! The refreshing red (and sometimes yellow) fruit is a favorite treat around the world and today, Shanghai Disneyland’s Instagram is celebrating the summer season with a new arrival.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Watermelon Day, Shanghai Disney Resort posted a video on their Instagram

Large watermelons have rolled their way beyond the gates and into the park and are now featured on new snacks, drinks, and merchandise

Guests visiting the park can enjoy the seasonal speciality items and more as part of the 2020 Summertime Fun offerings at Shanghai Disneyland!

