Marvel Looks at Iron Man’s Top 10 Costumes

Tony Stark is known for creating all kinds of incredibly impressive suits of armor, transforming the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist into the superhero known as Iron Man. Marvel released a new video on their YouTube channel, taking a look at the top 10 Iron Man costumes of all-time.
- The video explores the long history of Iron Man, explaining the stories behind some of Tony’s most memorable armors like the original, the hulkbuster, extremis and more.
- Iron Man made his Marvel Comics debut all the way back in 1963 and is still very much at the forefront of the Marvel universe today.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Natasha Romanoff is about to have her world upended in a new adventure due out in September. A Top Secret Trailer for the New Marvel Comics offering has been released today!
- Candyman director, Nia DaCosta has reportedly been hired to helm Marvel’s Captain Marvel 2.
- The second sneaker in the Marvel x Adidas collection is coming August 28th with the release of D.O.N Issue #2: Spidey Sense.
- Prop Store, one of the leading film and TV memorabilia companies, in association with ABC Studios and Marvel Entertainment, has announced the first Marvel Television Live Auction to feature original costumes, props and set decoration from Marvel’s longest running live action television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.