Marvel Looks at Iron Man’s Top 10 Costumes

Tony Stark is known for creating all kinds of incredibly impressive suits of armor, transforming the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist into the superhero known as Iron Man. Marvel released a new video on their YouTube channel, taking a look at the top 10 Iron Man costumes of all-time.

The video explores the long history of Iron Man, explaining the stories behind some of Tony’s most memorable armors like the original, the hulkbuster, extremis and more.

Iron Man made his Marvel Comics debut all the way back in 1963 and is still very much at the forefront of the Marvel universe today.

