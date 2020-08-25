Universal Orlando Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Bourne Stuntacular

Universal Orlando’s newest attraction is The Bourne Stuntacular, a state-of-the-art stunt show located in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida. Today, Universal released a video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new attraction.

The video features interviews with some of the cast and crew of the show as well as peeks both behind and below the technologically advanced stage.

It also offers some statistics on the massive LED screen on the stage, which is 28-feet tall and 130-feet wide and consists of over 5000 panels.

We also get to see the “Show Action Equipment,” which are moving set pieces that use radio frequency emissions to move about the stage without drivers or a track.

The Bourne Stuntacular opened on June 30 at Universal Studios Florida.

Guests visiting the park should use the Universal Orlando App to check show times and expect limited capacity so visitors can social distance during the show.

