“Rogue One” Spin-Off Series Finds New Director As Filming Prepares to Begin in UK

Deadline is reporting that Writer/Director Tony Gilroy has passed on directing the Disney+ Rogue One spin-off series, replaced by Toby Haynes for the first three episodes.
What’s Happening:
- Writer/Director Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and directed the film’s reshoots, was originally set to direct the Cassian Andor spin-off series for Disney+.
- Deadline has exclusively shared that due to pandemic related travel concerns, Tony Gilroy has decided not to direct the series.
- Toby Haynes will direct the first three episodes of the series, who lives in the U.K. where the series will be filmed.
- Tony Gilroy will remain involved as Executive Producer and Showrunner.
- Filming will begin in October with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk turning as K-2S0, along with Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.
- Other casting announcements have included Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, and Adria Arjona.