Universal’s Volcano Bay to Temporarily Close for Winter

Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water theme park will temporarily close for the winter beginning on November 2, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Universal’s Volcano Bay, which typically only closes on days in which the weather necessitates, will be closed from November 2 until March 1 at the latest.

Universal has said that they will use the nearly four-month closure to perform annual maintenance on the park’s attractions.

Volcano Bay was shut down with the rest of the resort in March before reopening in mid-June.

The park was already operating on a five-day schedule after closing on Tuesdays and Thursday last month.

Universal will reportedly be working with guests who have already purchased tickets to visit the park during the closure as well as annual passholders.

