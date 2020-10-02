Universal’s Volcano Bay to Temporarily Close for Winter

by | Oct 2, 2020 1:10 PM Pacific Time

Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water theme park will temporarily close for the winter beginning on November 2, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

  • Universal’s Volcano Bay, which typically only closes on days in which the weather necessitates, will be closed from November 2 until March 1 at the latest.
  • Universal has said that they will use the nearly four-month closure to perform annual maintenance on the park’s attractions.
  • Volcano Bay was shut down with the rest of the resort in March before reopening in mid-June.
  • The park was already operating on a five-day schedule after closing on Tuesdays and Thursday last month.
  • Universal will reportedly be working with guests who have already purchased tickets to visit the park during the closure as well as annual passholders.

ICYMI – More Universal Orlando Resort news:

  • Universal Parks & Resorts has dedicated 20-acres of land in Central Florida as a site for affordable housing and has begun the search for developers to build and manage the community.
  • Universal Orlando Resort is offering “Free Days” with no blockout dates as part of a series of incredible deals to visit the award-winning theme park destination.
  • Universal Orlando shared some new details and a video of the soon to open Jurassic World VelociCoaster which promises to be ultra intense and relentless—just like its namesake.
  • Universal Orlando opened two of their planned Halloween Horror Nights houses to all guests, along with several other spooky offerings. The resort later announced that those offerings will return for select dates this fall.
