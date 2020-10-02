Universal’s Volcano Bay to Temporarily Close for Winter

Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay water theme park will temporarily close for the winter beginning on November 2, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Universal’s Volcano Bay, which typically only closes on days in which the weather necessitates, will be closed from November 2 until March 1 at the latest.
- Universal has said that they will use the nearly four-month closure to perform annual maintenance on the park’s attractions.
- Volcano Bay was shut down with the rest of the resort in March before reopening in mid-June.
- The park was already operating on a five-day schedule after closing on Tuesdays and Thursday last month.
- Universal will reportedly be working with guests who have already purchased tickets to visit the park during the closure as well as annual passholders.
