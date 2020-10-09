Disney Reportedly Developing Space Mountain Movie

Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion and Jungle Cruise have all made the jump from Disney Parks attraction to feature film. Now it looks like Disney plans to add another classic attraction to that list as they’re reportedly developing a Space Mountain movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney has hired Joby Harold, who is also currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Harold will also produce the new film along with his partner and wife Tory Tunnell under their Safehouse Pictures banner.

They will be joined by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich who will also produce under their Rideback banner, which was behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin .

. Details on the film have not been shared at this time, but it is being described as a family adventure and is planned for a theatrical release.

