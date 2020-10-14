Disney+ Releases New Trailer for Pixar’s “Soul”

Disney has released a new trailer for Pixar’s Soul that advertises the Christmas Day Disney+ release date and shows previously unseen footage.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new trailer for Pixar’s Soul, coming to Disney+ on December 25th.
- The new trailer shows more of Joe Gardner’s arrival in “The Great Before” and meeting some of the new souls being groomed for their journey to earth.
- The announcement was made last week to release the film directly to Disney+ instead of the planned theatrical release in November.
- An animated short film called Burrow was also supposed to join the film in theaters, it’s unclear if the short will also be a Christmas Day Disney+ release.
- While the film is skipping its domestic theatrical release, Soul is currently playing at the Rome Film Festival.
