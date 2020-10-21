Hulu Shares Official Trailer for “Animaniacs” Reboot

With less than a month to go before the arrival of the highly anticipated reboot of the classic animated series Animaniacs, Hulu released the first official trailer for the series.
- The trailer gives us our first looks at clips from the reboot, including the return of Pinky and the Brain.
- The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids.
- Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series, including:
- Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky
- Jess Harnell – Wakko
- Tress MacNeille – Dot
- Maurice Lamarche – Brain
- Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.
- Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation.
- Wellesley Wild serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as Co-Executive Producer.
- The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.
- The new Animaniacs will premiere November 20th as a Hulu Original.
