Hulu Shares Official Trailer for “Animaniacs” Reboot

With less than a month to go before the arrival of the highly anticipated reboot of the classic animated series Animaniacs, Hulu released the first official trailer for the series.

The trailer gives us our first looks at clips from the reboot, including the return of Pinky and the Brain.

The original series premiered on September 13th, 1993, on Fox Kids.

Original voice actors are returning to their roles for the series, including: Rob Paulsen – Yakko and Pinky Jess Harnell – Wakko Tress MacNeille – Dot Maurice Lamarche – Brain

Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of the series, with Sam Register, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers.

Animaniacs is produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

Wellesley Wild serves as Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Gabe Swarr serves as Co-Executive Producer.

The classic Animaniacs series is now streaming on Hulu.

The new Animaniacs will premiere November 20th as a Hulu Original.

