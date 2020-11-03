Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Now Selling Individual Droid Parts

Star Wars fans can find a lot of fun experiences and merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One of the most fun experiences though is the Droid Depot, where you can build your very own Astromech droid. Now, guests can also purchase individual parts for their droid as well.
- The cost of building your own droid is $99.99 per droid but now you can also pick up individual parts for your droid for $14.99 each or $10 each when you buy three.
- This will allow Star Wars fans to further customize their droids if they want to change up their look after a while.
- Droid builders can choose from a wide variety of BB-series and R-series droid parts, in a variety of colors.
- For more on what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, join Jeremiah for a walk around the park:
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- The Child has come to Walt Disney World in the sweetest way you could possibly imagine. Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs now has a new cake inspired by the adorable little character.
- This new “Forest Friends” collection can be found resort-wide, but we spotted it at World of Disney in Disney Springs.
- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Walt Disney World. We stopped by World of Disney at Disney Springs to see all of the new holiday decor and merchandise.
- It’s back! Overnight, the “World Famous” Jungle Cruise transformed into the holiest and jolliest of exotic destinations, the Jingle Cruise. Jeremiah Good was there to capture all of the fun the attraction has to offer this holiday season.