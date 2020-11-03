Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Now Selling Individual Droid Parts

Star Wars fans can find a lot of fun experiences and merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One of the most fun experiences though is the Droid Depot, where you can build your very own Astromech droid. Now, guests can also purchase individual parts for their droid as well.

The cost of building your own droid is $99.99 per droid but now you can also pick up individual parts for your droid for $14.99 each or $10 each when you buy three.

This will allow Star Wars fans to further customize their droids if they want to change up their look after a while.

Droid builders can choose from a wide variety of BB-series and R-series droid parts, in a variety of colors.

For more on what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, join Jeremiah for a walk around the park:

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: