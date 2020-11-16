“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Original Song “I’m Ready” Music Video Released

Last week, the soundtrack for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales debuted with three original songs. Today, a music video for “I’m Ready,” by Jaden Smith, debuted.
- The “I’m Ready” music video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, BET Jams and on the Viacom Times Square billboard today.
- The track is featured on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Original Video Game Soundtrack.
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems.
- “I’m Ready” was written by Jaden, Omarr Rambert, and Josiah Bell.
- Jaden recently released his third studio album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, which features “Cabin Fever” and “Falling For You” (with Justin Bieber).
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- The three new original songs featured in the soundtrack include:
- "I'm Ready" by Jaden Smith
- “Where We Come From” by Lecrae
- “This is My Time” by Lecrae
- Paesano recorded the score at Ocean Way Studios and AIR Studios, with production and remixing by Grammy-winning producer Boi-1da.
- Marvel shared a new extended gameplay video last week, featuring a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
- Marvel has released cover art and packaging details for the upcoming PS5 video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately being referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now. You can order the game here.