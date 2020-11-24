Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for “Eternals #1” Comic Coming in January

Mastermind creators Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Esad Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor) join forces this January to redefine one of Marvel’s most fascinating mythologies in ETERNALS #1.

Readers will experience Jack Kirby’s classic creation in an epic saga that will enthrall both longtime fans of the Eternals and those experiencing these enigmatic heroes for the first time.

The groundbreaking new series will reintroduce classic Eternals characters for a new age, reveal new members of the legendary group, and feature the return of one of Marvel’s most feared villains, the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

Check out a brand-new trailer for the debut issue featuring never-before-seen artwork and covers:

Learn what it truly means to be eternal when the highly-anticipated debut issue hits stands on January 6.

What they’re saying:

Writer Kieron Gillen: “The joy of Eternals for me is it's just so much, but it's also such a clean, accessible book in terms of, “These are people who we're going to hang around with, they're fun to be with, and oh my god! They're in trouble. It does everything I love a Marvel book doing in terms of action, romance, and philosophy of ideas, but it's also absolutely me coming back to Marvel with the kinds of skills I've honed over in indie books like Die, The Wicked & the Divine and Once and Future; that way of thinking about how to make a universe really pop.”

ICYMI – More Marvel news: