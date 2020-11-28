The Walt Disney Family Museum Closing Again as San Francisco Cases Rise

The Walt Disney Family Museum is closing once again as San Francisco shifts to the purple tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum Coronavirus

Because San Francisco has moved to the highest tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy (purple), non-essential indoor businesses must close.

The museum reopened to visitors on November 5th with a new reservation system, reduced capacity, and reduced operating days. You can learn more about the Walt Disney Family Museum’s reopening policies here

Laughing Place Co-Founder Rebekah visited the museum on opening day and provided a wonderful recap with her son Giddeon. Click here

A new special exhibit was scheduled to open on December 3rd in the Diane Disney Miller Exhibit Hall called “The Walt Disney Studios and World War II.”

Visitors who pre-purchased tickets for an upcoming visit will be automatically refunded within 10 business days, but also have the option of converting it into a tax-deductible donation to the museum by emailing [email protected]

While the Walt Disney Family Museum is closing its doors again, they will continue to offer virtual programming, including the upcoming week-long celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday.

What They’re Saying: