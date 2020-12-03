Olivia Rodrigo Performs “River” in Sneak Peek Clip form “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

In just over a week, the first ever High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will land on Disney+ and audiences can spend some time with the cast of the original series. But before the special debuts, Disney Music has shared a new sneak peek of Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of “River.”
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, the Disney Music YouTube channel shared a sneak peek clip of Olivia Rodrigo singing “River” from the new Disney+ High School Musical special.
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be streaming on Disney+ starting on December 11th and features Rodrigo and all of her HSM:TM:TS co-stars as they celebrate the season.
- While the sneak peek clip clocks in at just under 30 seconds, Rodrigio’s voice is pure magic and fans will certainly be eager to watch the full performance next week:
- For those who can’t wait to hear the full version, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack is now streaming on digital music platforms.
- Also, be sure to check out Alex’s review of the holiday album to find out which songs are his favorite.
About High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special:
- The cast will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year's resolutions.
More High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special:
- Just a few weeks ago, Disney dropped the trailer for the special along with new photos of the cast in their holiday best!
- If you like the “River” sneak peek, don’t miss the video of Sofia Wylie singing “This Christmas.”