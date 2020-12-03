Olivia Rodrigo Performs “River” in Sneak Peek Clip form “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special”

In just over a week, the first ever High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will land on Disney+ and audiences can spend some time with the cast of the original series. But before the special debuts, Disney Music has shared a new sneak peek of Olivia Rodrigo’s performance of “River.”

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the Disney Music YouTube channel shared a sneak peek clip High School Musical special.

special. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be streaming on Disney+ starting on December 11th and features Rodrigo and all of her HSM:TM:TS co-stars as they celebrate the season.

will be streaming on Disney+ starting on December 11th and features Rodrigo and all of her co-stars as they celebrate the season. While the sneak peek clip clocks in at just under 30 seconds, Rodrigio’s voice is pure magic and fans will certainly be eager to watch the full performance next week:

For those who can’t wait to hear the full version, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack is now streaming on digital music platforms.

is now streaming on digital music platforms. Also, be sure to check out Alex’s review of the holiday album

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special:

The cast will get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year's resolutions.

More High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special:

