Universal Releases New Look at VelociCoaster Ride Vehicles

In 2021, Universal Orlando Resort guests will have the opportunity to experience flying with velociraptors as Islands of Adventure unveils its newest roller coaster. Today, the resort gave fans a look at the VelociCoaster ride vehicles that will send thrill seekers on the ride of a lifetime.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for an exciting year which includes the debut of a new all-new species of roller coaster coming to Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in summer 2021.

Today, the resort shared a new video showcasing the VelociCoaster’s glowing blue and grey ride vehicles as well as a POV of one of the coaster launches! Take a look:

Designed for speed and engineered for the hunt, the coaster’s revolutionary ride vehicle will send riders twisting and soaring across 4,700 feet of track as they encounter near-misses, launches, 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime and more – with just a lap bar restraint holding them in place.

About VelociCoaster:

The new ride will raise the bar in extreme roller coaster design and become the ultimate experience for thrill-seekers – catapulting guests up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air as they feel the rush of the hunt alongside a swift pack of Velociraptors.

More details about Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be revealed in early 2021.

