Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST, and the LEGO® Group Teamed Up for a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest

Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST (global robotics community), and the LEGO® Group have created a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest in honor of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney+. Who better to announce it than Kelly Marie Tran, the shining star of the Star Wars franchise and the voice of Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon. Watch the video below for all the details.

What’s Happening:

, and the LEGO® Group have teamed up for a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest. The contest involves building your own LEGO Star Wars holiday creation and submitting a picture of the final design.

How to Enter:

Share a photo of your LEGO Star Wars Holiday builds on Instagram or Twitter using #LEGOStarWarsHolidayContest.

Virtual LEGO Star Wars holiday designs can also be submitted for entry using LEGO Digital Designer

There will be five winners, all receiving a variety of prizes.

The grand prize winner will receive a LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon FIRST LEGO League team or classroom registration.

LEGO League team or classroom registration. The four runners up will receive a few sets: the LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter AT-AT The Razor Crest The Child

You can enter the contest between 12/9/20 at 7:00 am PT and 12/23/20 at 11:59 pm PT. It’s open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., Canada (excluding Quebec), and Great Britain (England, Scotland, and Wales) who are 13+ at time of entry.

