UK-Produced “Growing Up Animal” Reportedly Being Developed for Disney+

While we already know of a lot of new content coming to Disney+, the streamer is also reportedly adding a new series called Growing Up Animal, according to Deadline.

Growing Up Animal will tell the story of iconic baby animals from their time in the womb to their first steps towards independence.

The series comes from the UK-based Warner Bros International Television Production outfit Wall To Wall and the producer of the Apple series Becoming You.

. The six part series will come to Disney+ via National Geographic is shooting all over the world and is planned to debut next year.

Each episode of the new series will follow the journey of a different animal and its mother.

Growing Up Animal will be the latest original series to come from the UK after Meet the Chimps came from Blink Films.

Disney has not yet commented on this new series.

