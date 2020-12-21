UK-Produced “Growing Up Animal” Reportedly Being Developed for Disney+

While we already know of a lot of new content coming to Disney+, the streamer is also reportedly adding a new series called Growing Up Animal, according to Deadline.
- Growing Up Animal will tell the story of iconic baby animals from their time in the womb to their first steps towards independence.
- The series comes from the UK-based Warner Bros International Television Production outfit Wall To Wall and the producer of the Apple series Becoming You.
- The six part series will come to Disney+ via National Geographic is shooting all over the world and is planned to debut next year.
- Each episode of the new series will follow the journey of a different animal and its mother.
- Growing Up Animal will be the latest original series to come from the UK after Meet the Chimps came from Blink Films.
- Disney has not yet commented on this new series.
