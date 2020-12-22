Walt Disney World Reopening Blizzard Beach on March 7th After Nearly a Year-Long Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort will reopen Blizzard Beach, one of their two water parks, on March 7th, 2021, almost a full year after it closed due to the pandemic.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will reopen to Guests on March 7th, 2021.
- The Disney Parks Blog made the announcement that Cast Members will soon return to prepare the water park for its 25th season (it first opened on April 1st, 1995).
- Shortly before closing on March 15th, 2020, Blizzard Beach unveiled new half-circle tubes in their lazy river that made it easier for Guests to get in and out of them.
- The park also went through its annual refurbishment last January, which didn’t give Guests much time to enjoy the park before it closed.
- When the first phase of Walt Disney World reopened on July 11th, 2020, Disney kept their water parks closed.
- Disney recently reopened the Winter Summerland Miniature Golf course, located next to Blizzard Beach.
- With Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon also closed, SeaWorld’s Aquatica has been one of the few water park options for vacationers looking to beat the Orlando heat.
- Disney has not yet made any announcements regarding Typhoon Lagoon.
- As we get closer to the March 7th reopening date, we expect to hear more about how Disney will implement health and safety requirements to keep Guests healthy and safe while visiting Blizzard Beach.