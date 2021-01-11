Disney Hires Sean Doyle to Head Unscripted Productions for Disney+ in Europe and Africa

Disney has hired Sean Doyle from Britain’s Channel 4 to head unscripted productions for Disney+ in Europe and Africa.
- The report comes from Deadline receiving the news from the UK trade Broadcast, stating Doyle will become director of original production for unscripted general entertainment for Disney.
- Doyle took over Deputy Head of Features and Formats at Britain’s Channel 4 on September 11, 2018, after working on Channel 5 and previously was Head of Development for BBC Features Formats and Daytime.
