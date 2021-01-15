Bob Iger and Willow Bay Donate $5 Million to Help Small Businesses Around Los Angeles

Bob Iger and Willow Bay will be donating $5 million to small businesses around the Los Angeles area according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.
- The news comes from Variety who first reported the news from an announcement given by Eric Garcetti on Thursday.
- Businesses have been hurting around the country from closures and safety procedures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Donations have been coming in through different ways like Iger and Bay’s and The Barstool Fund, all looking to help the small businesses that have been impacted.
Along with small businesses, we’ve seen donations of all kinds during this time to help those in need.
- Disneyland recently announced it would be using the Toy Story parking lot as a COVID-19 vaccination Super POD location, which we saw in action the other day during an Orange County press conference.
- NBA players got together to donate to a Disney World Union-run food bank to help displaced Cast Members.
- Disneyland Paris donated food to non-profit organizations after the resort reclosed in late October.
- Last April, Disney donated ponchos and masks to healthcare workers who needed additional supplies.