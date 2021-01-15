Bob Iger and Willow Bay Donate $5 Million to Help Small Businesses Around Los Angeles

Bob Iger and Willow Bay will be donating $5 million to small businesses around the Los Angeles area according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The news comes from Variety

Businesses have been hurting around the country from closures and safety procedures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations have been coming in through different ways like Iger and Bay’s and The Barstool Fund

Along with small businesses, we’ve seen donations of all kinds during this time to help those in need.