DCappella Shares Live Performance of New Single “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”

Disney’s one and only a cappella group DCappella has just released a new single and live video performance. The musicians shared their cover of “Kiss the Girl” featuring Joe Santoni as the soloist on the Disney Music Vevo channel.

What’s Happening:

If you’re in need of a little music to brighten your day, DCappella is back with a new cover of a classic Disney song!

This time the septet brings us “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. The single was just released last night companion video

As with all DCappella numbers the ensemble sings together, creating beautiful harmonies in our favorite Disney songs. In “Kiss the Girl,” bass vocalist Joe Santoni brings a new vibe to Sebastian’s song with his deep, charming voice.

