DCappella Shares Live Performance of New Single “Kiss the Girl” from “The Little Mermaid”

Disney’s one and only a cappella group DCappella has just released a new single and live video performance. The musicians shared their cover of “Kiss the Girl” featuring Joe Santoni as the soloist on the Disney Music Vevo channel.
What’s Happening:
- If you’re in need of a little music to brighten your day, DCappella is back with a new cover of a classic Disney song!
- This time the septet brings us “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. The single was just released last night along with a live companion video performance from the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. Take a look:
- As with all DCappella numbers the ensemble sings together, creating beautiful harmonies in our favorite Disney songs. In “Kiss the Girl,” bass vocalist Joe Santoni brings a new vibe to Sebastian’s song with his deep, charming voice.
More DCappella:
- The group formed in 2018 and has been bringing joy to Disney fans the world over. Their most recent single was a cover of “Reflection” from Disney’s Mulan.
- If you’re hoping for some more water-based songs check out their renditions of “Under the Sea” and “You’re Welcome.”
- And finally, one of our own had a chance to “sing” with DCappella as part of a Disney Airbnb experience!