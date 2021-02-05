Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Has Announced a 30th Anniversary Special With Ashley Eckstein February 12

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings has announced a special 30th anniversary celebration with Ashley Eckstein from February 12 – 14.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings will be hosting a special celebration and fashion show in honor of their 30th anniversary from February 12 – 14, hosted by Ashley Eckstein.
- The show will be available for a limited time viewing Valentine’s weekend only.
- The live stream will show off a first look at the new 2021 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings dress collection, decor, and floral.
- You’ll be able to watch the show live from the Disney Wedding’s website.
- Allure Bridals launched their Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collections with 16 princess-inspired gowns last July.
