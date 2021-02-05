Merchandise and Fun Finds We Noticed Today On DCA’s Buena Vista Street

Earlier today, we were on scene at the Disneyland Resort to check out the WandaVision photo op that has been installed in the HollywoodLand section of Disney California Adventure. While the park remains closed, Buena Vista Street and parts of HollywoodLand and the Grizzly Peak Airfield are open for shopping and dining as an extension of Downtown Disney. We also looked at more of the progress on the upcoming Star Wars Trading Post that you can see here, and check out our Walk & Talk from earlier today below, and continue on for more fun things we spotted while we were there!

In HollywoodLand, the Red Car Trolley that was parked in front of Disney Animation has been moved (more on that a little later) and the Studio Store is offering more Marvel goodies to keep the fans hyped and ready for the eventual debut of Avengers Campus nearby.

Tables have returned to the area outside of the Carthay Circle Restaurant as Alfresco Dining returned to the popular eatery today.

Further down Buena Vista Street near the entrance of the park, we can see that the Red Car Trolley has been relocated out to the stop in front of Oswald’s, allowing for much easier photo opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the Grizzly Peak Airfield, the barrier rope has been extended out once again to allow for dining at Smokejumpers Grill and the tables that have been placed in front of the Soarin’ building. Interestingly, the rope has been extended further then it was previously, going up to the Grizzly Peak billboard and allowing for guests to get up close to the Cessna plane that has been parked underneath the billboard since the park opened 20 years ago.

On the other side of the mountain, the rope is still where it previously was, allowing glimpses of Avengers Campus, stopping guests just before Cars Land at the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar and Golden Vine Winery.

Back in HollywoodLand, guests can eat at Award Wieners once again, and have been provided tables in which to do so.

Over in the Backlot Premiere Shop, we spotted some gear featuring two classic Disney California Adventure attractions, Grizzly River Run and Soarin’. The apparel features the attraction logos, some mottos, and even a catchphrase from the innovative flight simulator that wowed guests on its debut in 2001.

The Backlot Premiere Shop also features some classic merchandise with a familiar friend.

Merchandise from the faraway town (okay, maybe a couple of hundred yards) of Radiator Springs has also hit the shelves of the store located in the former Who Wants to Be A Millionaire: Play It! Soundstage.

Last year, the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland would have celebrated its 20th anniversary, and some Indiana Jones Merchandise that likely would have been on the shelves in Adventureland has made an appearance inside the Backlot Premiere Shop.

Be sure to check back on LaughingPlace.com on February 8th for all kinds of fun celebrations honoring the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure!