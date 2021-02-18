Walt Disney Imagineers Worked From Home While Reimagining a Scary Adventure into “Snow White’s Enchanted Wish”

by | Feb 18, 2021 1:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Did you have to, or are you still, working from home? Well, just like many, many, others around the country and even the world, artists from Walt Disney Imagineering also had to perform their job from home, including those who worked on Disneyland Park’s latest reimagining of their classic Fantasyland dark ride.

What’s Happening:

  • It was recently announced that the opening day Disneyland attraction, Snow White’s Scary Adventures has been reimagined into Snow White's Enchanted Wish while the park has been closed due to the global pandemic.
  • Much like the animators who worked on Pixar’s Soul, and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as countless others, working from home had to be adapted as a way of life. Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering are no exception. Some Imagineers were able to continue creating many of the attraction’s elements from home, including special effects, lighting, paint work and more. It was certainly a unique approach, but the team adapted and moved this labor of love forward in their new at-home settings.
  • The classic Fantasyland attraction, Disneyland park’s only ride-through princess attraction, features stunning new magic inside and out. Enhanced story details and all-new scenes, combined with state-of-the-art audio and visual technology, help to reimagine how Snow White lives happily ever after. Snow White’s Enchanted Wish will be ready to welcome guests when we reopen our theme parks at a later date.

  • Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure still remain closed at this time. Portions of Disney California Adventure are open as an extension of the Downtown Disney District for shopping and dining.
  • On the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, it was announced that the park would also host a new ticketed food festival, starting this March, expanding the dining and shopping offerings further into the park, and allowing more Cast Members to return to work.  
  • Snow White’s Enchanted Wish isn’t the only new thing guests will experience when the parks eventually reopen, as the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus is also just around the corner after the parks open their gates once again.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed