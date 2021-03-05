Meet Character Artist Fabiola Garza Villalobos at Disney Springs on March 8

Fabiola Garza Villalobos, Character Artist from the Disney Creative Group, will be meeting with guests at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories at Disney Springs on Monday, March 8.

On March 8 from 10 AM to noon, Disney Springs guests will have the opportunity to meet Fabiola Garza Villalobos, Character Artist from the Disney Creative Group at Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories.

Fabiola is a published author, illustrator and designer of the newest Dooney & Bourke collection featuring Disney’s animated classic Robin Hood .

