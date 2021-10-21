Disney+ Gains International Streaming Rights for Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys”

Disney+ has gained the international streaming rights for Canadian show The Hardy Boys, as originally reported by Variety.

What’s Happening:

The Hardy Boys is based on the original books by Franklin W. Dixon that was first published in 1927. This modern take on the show features the main characters in their teen years.

back in 1956. The mystery series airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, and will be released either through Star or Disney+ in international markets. So far, there have been two seasons.

The show stars an all-Canadian ensemble cast, including Rohan Campbell (Mech-X4) as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot (Detention Adventure) as Joe Hardy.

What They’re Saying:

Mellany Masterson, head of Nelvana Enterprises said: “We are so excited for audiences around the world to experience The Hardy Boys series, whether it’s their first introduction to the franchise or they’re fans of the original books. Disney+ is the perfect platform to connect families and teens internationally with the high-stakes adventure, compelling storylines and endearing characters that resonate so well with audiences.”

