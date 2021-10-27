Bowers Museum to Host “Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks” Book Signing and Event

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, CA, formerly home to the Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibit, will be hosting a behind-the-scenes peek at last year’s new holiday themed Disney book.
What’s Happening:
- The book, titled Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks, is written by Becky Cline (Director of the Walt Disney Archives), Graham Allan and Charlie Price.
- The three authors will be hosting an event on December 12, 2021 at 1:30PM at the Bowers Museum, that will offer a behind the scenes look at the creation of their book, followed by a book signing.
- The event will cost $20 for members and $30 for the general public. If you can’t make it in person, you can also view the event online for $15 (members) or $25 (general public). Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged.
- Tickets are now available to purchase on the Bowers Museum website.
- Check out Alex’s review of Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks, which was released last year.
More Holiday News:
- While the new Disney Merriest Nites after-hours event at Disneyland Park is sold out, Disney has released details on food and merchandise that will be available exclusively at the event.
- Walt Disney World is looking beyond Halloween and sharing new menu items that are set to arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs as the holidays begin to kick off at the resort.
- Plaza Point Holiday Store, a new festive shopping experience on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland, is now open.