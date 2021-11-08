Disney+ Offering One Month of Service for $1.99 Ahead of Disney+ Day

Disney+ has announced a special discount promotion ahead of Disney+ Day.

Now through Sunday, November 14th, new and eligible returning subscribers in the United States and select countries can purchase one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

After this introductory month, the service will renew at the regular $7.99 per month.

It’s worth recalling that Disney+ previously had a 7-Day free trial of the service upon launch.

However, this feature was removed last year — just before the debut of Broadway smash Hamilton on the platform.

In addition to the pricing promotion, Disney+ also has pop-ups planned t hat will feature “larger-than-life icons and characters from the service’s marquee brands.”