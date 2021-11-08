Disney+ Offering One Month of Service for $1.99 Ahead of Disney+ Day

In celebration of Disney+ Day (and the platform’s two year anniversary), Disney+ is offering one month of the service for $1.99 for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has announced a special discount promotion ahead of Disney+ Day.
- Now through Sunday, November 14th, new and eligible returning subscribers in the United States and select countries can purchase one month of Disney+ for $1.99.
- After this introductory month, the service will renew at the regular $7.99 per month.
- It’s worth recalling that Disney+ previously had a 7-Day free trial of the service upon launch.
- However, this feature was removed last year — just before the debut of Broadway smash Hamilton on the platform.
- In addition to the pricing promotion, Disney+ also has pop-ups planned that will feature “larger-than-life icons and characters from the service’s marquee brands.”
- The activation started in New York City today with subsequent stops in Nashville on November 10th and Los Angeles on November 12th.
More Disney+ Day news:
- With Disney+ Day promising to be a company-wide celebration, the Disney Parks have announced special treats for the big day, including early admission for subscribers, photo ops, and more.
- On Disney+ itself, a slew of new content will arrive on the platform including Home Sweet Home Alone, the short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” and much much more.
What They’re Saying:
- Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution: “Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series. With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”