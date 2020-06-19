Disney+ Removes 7-Day Free Trial Offer from Streaming Service Ahead of “Hamilton” Debut

In an interesting move, Disney+ has taken away the option for new users to test out their service with a 7-day free trial according to The Verge.

What’s happening:

Just over seven months after its debut and with more than 50 million paid subscribers

According to the FAQ page, “signing up for Disney+ does not generally include a free trial period.” This wording seems to suggest that future promotions might include some type of free or discounted trial.

As for Disney’s other streaming platforms, Hulu

It’s worth noting that Disney never offered a free trial for their streaming bundle—Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu— which is priced at $12.99USD per month.

Additionally, the week’s worth of free streaming was not included with annual subscriptions.

Monthly subscriptions are available for $6.99 and annual subscriptions are $69.99.

Disney+ is currently available in: U.S. Canada Australia and New Zealand Western Europe India



What they’re saying:

Disney+ spokesperson to The Verge: “We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers, and promotions to grow Disney+. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Our Thought Bubble:

“My name is Alexander Hamilton”

While Disney has made no indication as to why they’ve removed the trial period, simple speculation could possibly point to the July 3 exclusive premiere of Hamilton . The live filmed version of the smash hit Broadway show features the original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

. The live filmed version of the smash hit Broadway show features the original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role. Disney acquired the distribution rights to the movie for a reported $75 million and planned on a Fall 2021 theatrical release

With tickets to the actual Broadway show being nearly impossible to nab, the movie version makes it possible for fans to enjoy the musical without having to head to New York or wait for a national tour.

And even though audiences won’t be able to stream the film for free, paying for just one month of Disney+ is a steal compared to any theatrical release.

