Disney+ Removes 7-Day Free Trial Offer from Streaming Service Ahead of “Hamilton” Debut

by | Jun 19, 2020 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

In an interesting move, Disney+ has taken away the option for new users to test out their service with a 7-day free trial according to The Verge.

What’s happening:

  • Just over seven months after its debut and with more than 50 million paid subscribers worldwide, Disney+ has made a bold move and is no longer offering a 7-day free trial of their service.
  • According to the FAQ page, “signing up for Disney+ does not generally include a free trial period.” This wording seems to suggest that future promotions might include some type of free or discounted trial.

  • As for Disney’s other streaming platforms, Hulu still offers a 1-month free trial on various tiers, and ESPN+ does not offer a trial period, however users can unsubscribe at any time.
  • It’s worth noting that Disney never offered a free trial for their streaming bundle—Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu— which is priced at $12.99USD per month.
  • Additionally, the week’s worth of free streaming was not included with annual subscriptions.
  • Monthly subscriptions are available for $6.99 and annual subscriptions are $69.99.
  • Disney+ is currently available in:

What they’re saying:

  • Disney+ spokesperson to The Verge: “We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers, and promotions to grow Disney+. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Our Thought Bubble:

“My name is Alexander Hamilton”

  • While Disney has made no indication as to why they’ve removed the trial period, simple speculation could possibly point to the July 3 exclusive premiere of Hamilton. The live filmed version of the smash hit Broadway show features the original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.  
  • Disney acquired the distribution rights to the movie for a reported $75 million and planned on a Fall 2021 theatrical release. However, following a massive disruption to the film industry due to coronavirus, they decided to bump the premiere up by more than a year and move it to the streaming service.
  • With tickets to the actual Broadway show being nearly impossible to nab, the movie version makes it possible for fans to enjoy the musical without having to head to New York or wait for a national tour.
  • And even though audiences won’t be able to stream the film for free, paying for just one month of Disney+ is a steal compared to any theatrical release.

More Disney+:

  • There’s plenty of great new and classic content to enjoy on Disney+! To see what’s currently streaming and what’s coming soon, check out our sortable guides:
  • And if you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of what’s new and what’s celebrating a milestone anniversary, our weekly Disney+ Watch Guides are a wealth of information.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 

 
 
