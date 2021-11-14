Hasbro Pulse Offers Free Month of Disney+ With Any Purchase

In celebration of Disney+ Day on Friday, Hasbro Pulse announced a special offer that will allow customers to get a free month of disney+ with any purchase.
- As of Friday, customers and get one month of Disney+ with any Hasbro Pulse purchase.
- The offer will be available until January 14, 2022 and is valid for both new and returning Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada only.
- You can find all kinds of great products from Hasbro Pulse here, including Marvel and Star Wars figures.
ICYMI – Most Disney Plus Day news:
- Disney+ announced a new Spanish original series as well as revealed some of the cast of the upcoming series Wedding Season.
- One of the many surprises for Disney+ Day was the drop of all episodes of the English dub to Spanish-language show, Intertwined. You can now stream all ten episodes of this Argentinian show on Disney+.
- Disney+ is creating a new live-action adventure series inspired by Jule Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, that will give an origin story to Captain Nemo and Shazad Latif will be playing that iconic role.
- Disney announced that the streamer will be getting a new live-action original series based on the best-selling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles.
