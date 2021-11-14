Hasbro Pulse Offers Free Month of Disney+ With Any Purchase

In celebration of Disney+ Day on Friday, Hasbro Pulse announced a special offer that will allow customers to get a free month of disney+ with any purchase.

As of Friday, customers and get one month of Disney+ with any Hasbro Pulse purchase.

The offer will be available until January 14, 2022 and is valid for both new and returning Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada only.

You can find all kinds of great products from Hasbro Pulse here Marvel Star Wars

ICYMI – Most Disney Plus Day news:

Disney+ announced a new Spanish original series Wedding Season .

. One of the many surprises for Disney+ Day was the drop of all episodes of the English dub to Spanish-language show, Intertwined . You can now stream all ten episodes of this Argentinian show on Disney+.

. You can now stream all ten episodes of this Argentinian show on Disney+. Disney+ is creating a new live-action adventure series inspired by Jule Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea , that will give an origin story to Captain Nemo and Shazad Latif will be playing that iconic role

, that will give an origin story to Captain Nemo and Shazad Latif Disney announced that the streamer will be getting a new live-action original series based on the best-selling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles .

. Catch up on all the Disney+ Day news here