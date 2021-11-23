Rock ‘n Roller Coaster Guitar Refurbishment Complete at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

At the beginning of November, we reported that construction was underway on the giant guitar in front of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Well, the refurbishment work has now been completed and the guitar looks better than ever!
What’s Happening:
- The photos showcasing the beautiful new paint scheme on the giant guitar were posted by Walt Disney Imagineering on Instagram.
- After weeks of preparation, body work and some fresh paint, the iconic guitar has been restored to look better than ever and keep fans rocking on, thanks to the rock stars at Imagineering’s Florida Design and Show Quality team.
