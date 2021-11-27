Jeff the Land Shark Gets in on Thanksgiving Fun in a New Infinity Comic

All your favorite Marvel heroes have assembled for a Thanksgiving feast prepared by Kate Bishop. Only problem is, Jeff the Land Shark got to the turkey first. All the holiday fun takes place in the new Marvel Infinity Comic, “It’s Jeff #12.”
- Kate Bishop has something yummy in the oven, and little Jeff just can’t wait to take a bite. No, really. He cannot wait.
- “It’s Jeff #12” comes from writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru.
- You can read “It’s Jeff #12” on the Marvel Unlimited app right now.
- And, this isn’t the last you’ll see of the Land Shark. More weekly issues of the Infinity Comic series will return in 2022.
About Marvel Unlimited:
- Marvel Unlimited is a one-stop destination for over 29,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe.
- The app available on For iPhone, iPad, Android devices and web.
- You can download Marvel Unlimited (or try it for free) here.
- This is the latest in a line of brand new Infinity Comics coming to Marvel Unlimited. Previous comics include:
- Most recently, Lucky the Pizza Dog was the subject of his own Infinity Comic. Check out Mack’s review here.