Jeff the Land Shark Gets in on Thanksgiving Fun in a New Infinity Comic

All your favorite Marvel heroes have assembled for a Thanksgiving feast prepared by Kate Bishop. Only problem is, Jeff the Land Shark got to the turkey first. All the holiday fun takes place in the new Marvel Infinity Comic, “It’s Jeff #12.”

Kate Bishop has something yummy in the oven, and little Jeff just can’t wait to take a bite. No, really. He cannot wait.

“It’s Jeff #12” comes from writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru.

You can read “It’s Jeff #12” on the Marvel Unlimited app right now.

And, this isn’t the last you’ll see of the Land Shark. More weekly issues of the Infinity Comic series will return in 2022.

About Marvel Unlimited: