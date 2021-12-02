Disneyland Resort Mostly Sold Out for the Month of December

Unfortunately, it looks like those who had hoped to visit Disneyland for the holiday season are going to have to make some new plans. The holiday season is always busy at the Disneyland Resort, but this year both parks are almost completely sold out.

Both daily tickets and Magic Keyholder reservations at Disneyland Resort are almost completely unavailable for the month of December.

However, it is worth mentioning that availability changes constantly due to cancellations, so be sure to check back with the Disneyland website

Those with a single day ticket hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations at both parks can still do so until January 9th, though Magic Keyholder reservations are currently unavailable.

While the holiday season is always busy at Disneyland Resort, both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

