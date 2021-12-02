Ho Ho Holiday Savings! Today Only, Enjoy Free Shipping Sitewide on shopDisney

Happy December! To start off this month of gifts and giving, shopDisney is offering guests free shipping on any size order! Today only, guests can shop their favorite must-have Disney merchandise and enjoy free shipping no matter how much they spend. From souvenirs and collectibles to enchanting accessories and gifts, you’ll find hundreds of magical items on shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Just in time for that last holiday shopping push, shopDisney’s Free Shipping offer

Whether shopping for a loved one, or treating themselves to their favorite Disney souvenirs, collectibles, or accessories, now is the perfect time to bring home Disney merchandise.

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Shopping all things Christmas? Leave out some goodies for Santa with the Milk and Cookies set, countdown to the big day with the Princess Advent Calendar Sketchbook ornaments

Mickey Mouse and Friends Milk and Cookies for Santa Set

Disney Princess Enchanted Christmas Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Minnie Mouse Retro Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Medium 15'

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

Recent shopDisney Releases:

Disney has been busy this year with several exciting merchandise rollouts. Here are a few of our favorite new collections: