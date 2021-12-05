Gingerbread Baby Giraffe Surprises Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Gingerbread displays have long been a part of many of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels each holiday season. One resort that’s usually left out is Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, that is until today.
What’s Happening:
- Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge were treated to a wild surprise in the lobby this morning, with the debut of this gingerbread baby giraffe made by Disney’s talented Pastry Chef Team.
- The new gingerbread giraffe will be on display at the resort through January 1, 2022.
Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge woke up to a wild surprise in the lobby this morning!🦒This gingerbread baby giraffe was made by our talented Pastry Chef Team and is on display through January 1.😍#WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/bMEEXcnOt7
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 5, 2021
- Other resorts that typically feature a gingerbread display include Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Boardwalk, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and more.
- We were recently able to check out the patriotic gingerbread displays inside the rotunda of The American Adventure at EPCOT.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Living With The Land: Merry and Bright Nights has returned once again to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and this year it brings with it a new narration that focuses on the season, the first major change to the spiel since 2006!
- Parking lot trams are returning to Walt Disney World. According to Disney Parks’ social media, guests will see the courtesy trams operating at Magic Kingdom later this month.
- A fantastic medley of classic EPCOT songs such as “New Horizons” and “Tomorrow’s Child” by DCapella has been released to streaming services.