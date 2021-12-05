Gingerbread Baby Giraffe Surprises Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Gingerbread displays have long been a part of many of the Walt Disney World Resort hotels each holiday season. One resort that’s usually left out is Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, that is until today.

What’s Happening:

Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge were treated to a wild surprise in the lobby this morning, with the debut of this gingerbread baby giraffe made by Disney’s talented Pastry Chef Team.

The new gingerbread giraffe will be on display at the resort through January 1, 2022.

Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge woke up to a wild surprise in the lobby this morning!🦒This gingerbread baby giraffe was made by our talented Pastry Chef Team and is on display through January 1.😍#WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/bMEEXcnOt7 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 5, 2021

Other resorts that typically feature a gingerbread display include Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Boardwalk, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and more.

We were recently able to check out the patriotic gingerbread displays The American Adventure EPCOT

More Walt Disney World News: