All Episodes of “The Golden Palace” Heading to Hulu on January 10th, 2022

Hulu has announced that The Golden Palace, the sequel series to The Golden Girls, will be coming to Hulu in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday.

What’s Happening:

The Golden Palace , the continuation of The Golden Girls without Bea Arthur, originally ran for one season in 1992-93.

Rose, Blanche and Sophia are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.

The show stars Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, Don Cheadle and Cheech Marin, and was created by Susan Harris.

All episodes of The Golden Palace will be released January 10, 2021 on Hulu.

The complete series of The Golden Girls is also now available to be streamed on Hulu.

Fathom Events will also be celebrating Betty White's birthday with Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, a one-day only theatrical event.

