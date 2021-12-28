Bring Home the Bounty: New York Comic-Con 2021 Ahsoka Tano Exclusives Available at Loungefly

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!
- Loungefly has long been a fan favorite when it comes to fashion mashing with pop culture and nerdom. This year they are offering Star Wars fans a stunning New York Comic Con exclusive featuring none other than the beloved Ahsoka Tano.
- The Lightsaber-wielding rogue Jedi is depicted on a Loungefly mini backpack and wallet during her first encounter with the Force sensitive alien Grogu.
- Both items are available exclusively from Loungefly and sell for $40.00-$80.00. A link to individual items can be found below.
Mini Backpack
NYCC 2021 Exclusive – The Mandalorian Ahsoka and Grogu Mini Backpack
Wallet
NYCC 2021 Exclusive – The Mandalorian Ahsoka and Grogu Zip Around Wallet
