Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away Stamp Collection

For the subset of Star Wars fans who also happen to enjoy collecting postage stamps, you’re in luck as the United States Post Office (USPS) has released the Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

This collector’s item showcases some of the most iconic droids through a sheet of stamps and includes a companion booklet giving the various back stories of some of the most famous droids in the Star Wars Universe.

The stamp collection is available on the USPS website

Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away | USPS.com

“Prepare to embark on your next galactic mission with this collectible, 24-page travel guide to the Star Wars galaxy. The 3-1/2"(L) x 5"(W)" foil-stamped passport-style booklet features the most memorable ‘droids’ from the films, along with a pane of 20 Droids stamps and a 16-1/2"(L) x 18"(W)" fold-out map to the galaxy.”

