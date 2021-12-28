Bring Home the Bounty: Shop Stylish “The Book of Boba Fett” Smartwatch Bands from MobyFox

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

MobyFox

Earlier this year, Bring Home the Bounty highlighted their trendy styles themed to The Book of Boba Fett, and today they’re sharing another design of the infamous bounty hunter.

and today they’re sharing another design of the infamous bounty hunter. In addition to The Book of Boba Fett designs, fans cans shop: The Mandalorian Darth Vader Leia Organa And More

designs, fans cans shop: The Book of Boba Fett watch bands sell for $39.99-$79.95 and are currently available on the MobyFox website

More MobyFox Star Wars Designs

More Bring Home the Bounty:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bring Home the Bounty Round Up or search by week: