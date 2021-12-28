“The Lion King” on Broadway Cancels More Performances Through December 29th Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Important information regarding Broadway performances of The Lion King have been shared about the cancellation of a few upcoming shows due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases.

What’s Happening:

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Minskoff Theatre, causing the cancellation of these shows.

On Twitter, The Lion King ’s official account shared the following statement: “Despite our best efforts, we regret to inform you that the Tuesday, December 28th evening performance and Wednesday, December 29th matinee performance are canceled. Broadway performances are scheduled to resume Wednesday, December 29th at 7PM. All tickets for this performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.”

For more information on how to go about getting a refund or ticket exchange, please visit the show’s official website

The Lion King’s sister show on Broadway, Aladdin The Musical , also had to cancel performances this week

Important information regarding Broadway performances of THE LION KING. Please visit https://t.co/bzii6AfKcd for more information. pic.twitter.com/8DgeaHZY1j — The Lion King – Musical (@TheLionKing) December 28, 2021

