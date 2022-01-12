New “The Book of Boba Fett” Postcard Pack Available Now For Disneyland Magic Key Holders in Downtown Disney

Starting today, January 12th, Magic Key holders at the Disneyland Resort can pick up a free The Book Boba Fett postcard pack from the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney!

The Postcard Packs are available to pick up from 10am-7pm while supplies last, and are subject to change or cancellation without notice. A valid Magic Key pass is required and the packs are limited to one per Magic Key holder.

The Book of Boba Fett throne photo-op is located outside of the Star Wars Trading post in Downtown Disney, don’t forget to strike a pose on the throne while you go to pick up your free postcards!

