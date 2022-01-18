Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in February. Highlights include the debut of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a new special from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and the hit film Free Guy. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Friday, February 18th

The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, February 2nd

The Chicken Squad

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Friday, February 4th

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

Wednesday, February 9th

Wednesday, February 23rd

Friday, February 25th

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Weekly Watch Guide

