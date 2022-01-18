Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in February. Highlights include the debut of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a new special from The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, and the hit film Free Guy. Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.
New Exclusives
Movies
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Friday, February 18th
The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.
TV Shows
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- February 23rd – "New Kids on the Block"
- The Book of Boba Fett
- February 2nd – Chapter 6
- February 9th – Chapter 7 (Finale)
- Marvel Studios Assembled
New Library Additions
Wednesday, February 2nd
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress
Friday, February 4th
- Never Been Kissed
- Torn
- Snow Dogs
Wednesday, February 9th
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)
Wednesday, February 23rd
Friday, February 25th
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
Weekly Watch Guide
