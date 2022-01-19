Star-Spangled Trailer for a Brave New Era for Captain America Shared by Marvel

Marvel Comics has shared a star-spangled new trailer for the upcoming new era of Captain America that will begin this spring.
- Two new Captain America series launch this spring with both stories kicking off in April's “Captain America #0.”
- When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going.
- Tochi Onyebuchi (“Black Panther Legends”), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (“Kang the Conqueror”) and Mattia De Iulis (“The Mighty Valkyries,” “Invisible Woman”) kick off an incredible new Captain America saga and you won't want to miss what comes next.
- Check out the trailer for the next era of Captain America comics below:
