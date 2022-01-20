Photos: Construction Continues on TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom

We haven’t checked in on the construction progress for TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom since December, so let’s see how the project is coming along as of today.

Work continues on the exterior of the building as well as the pathway that will lead up to it.

The roof of the structure is slowly getting installed.

TRON Lightcycle Run is reported to be nearly identical to the coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland when that park opened. No official opening date has been released at this time.

