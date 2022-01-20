Photos: Construction Continues on TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom

We haven’t checked in on the construction progress for TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom since December, so let’s see how the project is coming along as of today.
Work continues on the exterior of the building as well as the pathway that will lead up to it.
The roof of the structure is slowly getting installed.
TRON Lightcycle Run is reported to be nearly identical to the coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland when that park opened. No official opening date has been released at this time.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests renting strollers at Walt Disney World may notice a new look as carriages featuring Mickey and Minnie have arrived at the Resort.
- New offerings are on the way to Andy’s Backyard! Jessie’s Trading Post and Roundup Rodeo BBQ are coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year.
- A brand new lighting show has debuted on Spaceship Earth as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. This beautiful new show features the new “Beacons of Light” timed beautifully to The Muppets’ “Rainbow Connection.”