Hulu Gives Series Order for Psychological Drama “Saint X”

Hulu has given an 8-episode drama series order to the adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s acclaimed debut novel, Saint X, from ABC Signature.
- Saint X is a psychological drama, told in multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre.
- It’s a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.
- Saint X joins Hulu’s impressive slate of book-to-screen adaptations, including award-winning series like:
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Shrill
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Normal People
- Nine Perfect Strangers
- and upcoming series Conversations with Friends.
Creative Team:
- Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein
- Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees
- Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment
- Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin
