Hulu Gives Series Order for Psychological Drama “Saint X”

Hulu has given an 8-episode drama series order to the adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s acclaimed debut novel, Saint X, from ABC Signature.

is a psychological drama, told in multiple timelines and perspectives, which explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman's mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Saint X joins Hulu’s impressive slate of book-to-screen adaptations, including award-winning series like: The Handmaid’s Tale Shrill Little Fires Everywhere Normal People Nine Perfect Strangers and upcoming series Conversations with Friends .

Creative Team:

Writer/Executive Producer: Leila Gerstein

Director/Executive Producer: Dee Rees

Executive Producers: Stephen Williams, Anonymous Content, DreamCrew Entertainment

Author/Executive Producer: Alexis Schaitkin

